Hartline Investment Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.2% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 160,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 769,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of Plug Power from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,519,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087,418. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

