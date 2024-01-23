HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 366.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

