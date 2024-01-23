Head to Head Comparison: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) vs. Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Infrared Cameras and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A KLA 1 8 7 0 2.38

Profitability

KLA has a consensus price target of $545.59, indicating a potential downside of 12.44%. Given KLA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than Infrared Cameras.

This table compares Infrared Cameras and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77% KLA 30.51% 119.24% 24.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of KLA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of KLA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrared Cameras and KLA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrared Cameras $5.84 million 2.27 $40,000.00 N/A N/A KLA $10.50 billion 8.07 $3.39 billion $22.30 27.94

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Summary

KLA beats Infrared Cameras on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrared Cameras

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; Wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

