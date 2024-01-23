Head to Head Contrast: First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) versus Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and First Colombia Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.39 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.50 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Colombia Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and First Colombia Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Osisko Development beats First Colombia Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

