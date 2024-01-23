Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 209.46 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £341.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,517.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.93 ($3.77).

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 15,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £31,567.95 ($40,111.75). 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.