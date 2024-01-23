HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,422 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

