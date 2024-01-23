HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.58. 1,000,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

