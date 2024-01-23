HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 217 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,129. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

