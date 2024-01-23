HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 1,290,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

