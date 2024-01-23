HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

AT&T Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,442,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,641,453. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.