HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.25. 27,201,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,506,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $281.18 and a fifty-two week high of $424.73.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

