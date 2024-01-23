HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.