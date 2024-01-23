HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,232. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

