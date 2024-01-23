HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM remained flat at $201.42 during trading on Tuesday. 159,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,412. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.