HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4,705.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. 259,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,078. The stock has a market cap of $840.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

