HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

