HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,160,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 726,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,515. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

