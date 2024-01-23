HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.86. 724,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

