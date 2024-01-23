HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

CATH traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. 11,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.407 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

