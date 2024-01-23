HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. 3,163,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

