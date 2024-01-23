HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,935 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. 26,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

