HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. 3,427,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,832. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

