Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Holley in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a PE ratio of 159.83 and a beta of 1.60. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

