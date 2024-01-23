Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,866,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,991,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

