Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hollysys Automation Technologies
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.