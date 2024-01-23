Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $515.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $595.00 to $515.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.80.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $409.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.37 and its 200-day moving average is $478.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

