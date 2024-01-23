IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.31.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that IAC will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
