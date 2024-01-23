IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 24.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 48.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 321,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that IAC will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

