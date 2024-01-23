IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) rose 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.46. Approximately 1,711,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 982,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.13.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.2405238 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

