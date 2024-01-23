Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wedbush

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.
Immunome Stock Up 15.9 %
Shares of IMNM stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
