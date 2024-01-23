Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.50

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.96).

Indus Gas Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The firm has a market cap of £151.87 million, a P/E ratio of 582.69 and a beta of 0.28.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

