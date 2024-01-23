Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $35.50. Inhibrx shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 3,741,704 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inhibrx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

