Insider Selling: Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA) Insider Sells 891,000 Shares of Stock

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) insider Tweed Inc. sold 891,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$90,525.60.

Tweed Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tweed Inc. sold 8,000 shares of Indiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

Indiva Stock Down 4.8 %

CVE:NDVA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.10. 51,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. Indiva Limited has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$18.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on shares of Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

