Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 9,102 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84.

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $1,011,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

