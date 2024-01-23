Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) President Sells 58,333 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 292,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,124. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
