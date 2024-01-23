Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 25,898 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,154,532.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,547,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $400,579.02.

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $291,000.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

