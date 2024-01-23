Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.55, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

