International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

