Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

INTU traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $631.82. The company had a trading volume of 410,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,764. The company has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $633.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.82 and a 200-day moving average of $540.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

