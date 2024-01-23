Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $635.82. 849,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $636.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

