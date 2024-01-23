Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.41. 2,077,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,164. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $379.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,461,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.