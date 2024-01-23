Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

