Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

