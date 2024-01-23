Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

PRF stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

