Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 83.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

