Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.39

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.65. Invesco shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 2,324,052 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Invesco Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 83.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

