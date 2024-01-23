Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,864. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

