Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

