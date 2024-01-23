Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,371,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,328,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SPLV opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
