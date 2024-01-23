Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ally Financial (ALLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) recently:

1/23/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Ally Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/10/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/2/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/30/2023 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 1,344,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,866. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

