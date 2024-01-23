InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.67 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

