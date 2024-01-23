Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.87. 1,018,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,601,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

